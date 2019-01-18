IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Golf: Jarvis in the mix after round one of 2019 Latin America Amateur Championships

January 17, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s amateur golfing duo of Payten Wight and Under-15 Caribbean Boys champion Aaron Jarvis hit the Casa del Campo Thursday (17 January) for Round One of the 2019 Latin American Amateur Championships.

Round One

T53rd: Aaron Jarvis +4 (76)

In his first tournament appearance, the 15-year old started strong, shooting -1 under-par in the first four holes until bogying six of the next nine holes. The reigning Under-15 Caribbean champion would rebound, however, finishing the final five holes -2 under-par, +4 over for the day.

“I made a few birdies today, got off to a good start which kept my momentum going today,” said Jarvis. “I made a few sloppy bogies in the middle of the round, missed a few short putts, but by the end of the round and got it going to put me in a decent position to make the cut tomorrow.”

T90th: Payten Wight +9 (81)

In his fourth tournament appearance, the 24-year old opened the first five holes at even par. He’d then bogey the next six holes until recovering to shoot even on the 12th and 13th hole. After a double bogey on 14, Wight would finish the final four holes +1 over par, +9 over for the day.

“Today was a frustrating day,” said Wight. “It was a mixture of some good shots, and some bad ones. I missed a lot of greens and was punished for it. I did a practice session afterwards and worked on a few things. Feeling confident for tomorrow and planning to shoot a low one.”

The top 50 out of 109 golfers, including tied scores, will advance after two rounds of play. Round two tees off Friday 18 January.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: