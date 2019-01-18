Golf: Jarvis in the mix after round one of 2019 Latin America Amateur Championships

Cayman’s amateur golfing duo of Payten Wight and Under-15 Caribbean Boys champion Aaron Jarvis hit the Casa del Campo Thursday (17 January) for Round One of the 2019 Latin American Amateur Championships.
Round One
T53rd: Aaron Jarvis +4 (76)
In his first tournament appearance, the 15-year old started strong, shooting -1 under-par in the first four holes until bogying six of the next nine holes. The reigning Under-15 Caribbean champion would rebound, however, finishing the final five holes -2 under-par, +4 over for the day.
“I made a few birdies today, got off to a good start which kept my momentum going today,” said Jarvis. “I made a few sloppy bogies in the middle of the round, missed a few short putts, but by the end of the round and got it going to put me in a decent position to make the cut tomorrow.”
T90th: Payten Wight +9 (81)
In his fourth tournament appearance, the 24-year old opened the first five holes at even par. He’d then bogey the next six holes until recovering to shoot even on the 12th and 13th hole. After a double bogey on 14, Wight would finish the final four holes +1 over par, +9 over for the day.
“Today was a frustrating day,” said Wight. “It was a mixture of some good shots, and some bad ones. I missed a lot of greens and was punished for it. I did a practice session afterwards and worked on a few things. Feeling confident for tomorrow and planning to shoot a low one.”
The top 50 out of 109 golfers, including tied scores, will advance after two rounds of play. Round two tees off Friday 18 January.
