Golf: Jarvis, Mendes leads after round one of CIGA National team qualifiers

The road to the 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships has begun.

After Cayman won it’s first Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship in 2018, a group of 24 amateur golfers hit the links of the North Sound Golf Club Saturday (12 January) for the first of six rounds to determine the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) 2019 Men’s and Women’s National Team.

Round One: Hoerman Cup

With six spots up for grabs in the men’s division, 19-year old Andrew Jarvis shot an opening round 68, good for -3 under-par and the lead among 20 golfers in contention. Reigning Under-15 Caribbean Junior champion, brother Aaron Jarvis, shot -1 under-par 70 to place second. Justin Hastings (E), Paul Wammer (+3), Phillip Wight (+5) and Joel Dodson (+6) rounded out the top six.

“I’ve put in a lot of practice leading up to today, so I was really pleased with how I played today, very solid,” said Jarvis. “The weather was on and off, rain would come and go. That put me off a bit, but not to lose focus.”

Round One: George Teale Trophy

With four spots up for grabs in the women’s division, Isabel Mendes took the early lead shooting +8 over-par 79 among four golfers. She was followed by Nitte Howe (+10), reigning Junior Girls 11-13 Caribbean champion Holly McLean (+12) and Lauren Needham (+14).

The top four of six scores will be used to determine the final standings for Cayman’s national teams. Round Two of the CIGA National Team qualifiers hit the North Sound Golf Course 2nd February.

View all the Round One results here, and CIGA Information Sheet here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

