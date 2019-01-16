IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Golf: Jarvis, Mendes leads after round one of CIGA National team qualifiers

January 15, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The road to the 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships has begun.

After Cayman won it’s first Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship in 2018, a group of 24 amateur golfers hit the links of the North Sound Golf Club Saturday (12 January) for the first of six rounds to determine the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) 2019 Men’s and Women’s National Team.

Round One: Hoerman Cup

With six spots up for grabs in the men’s division, 19-year old Andrew Jarvis shot an opening round 68, good for -3 under-par and the lead among 20 golfers in contention. Reigning Under-15 Caribbean Junior champion, brother Aaron Jarvis, shot -1 under-par 70 to place second. Justin Hastings (E), Paul Wammer (+3), Phillip Wight (+5) and Joel Dodson (+6) rounded out the top six.

“I’ve put in a lot of practice leading up to today, so I was really pleased with how I played today, very solid,” said Jarvis. “The weather was on and off, rain would come and go. That put me off a bit, but not to lose focus.”

Round One: George Teale Trophy

With four spots up for grabs in the women’s division, Isabel Mendes took the early lead shooting +8 over-par 79 among four golfers. She was followed by Nitte Howe (+10), reigning Junior Girls 11-13 Caribbean champion Holly McLean (+12) and Lauren Needham (+14).

The top four of six scores will be used to determine the final standings for Cayman’s national teams. Round Two of the CIGA National Team qualifiers hit the North Sound Golf Course 2nd February.

View all the Round One results here, and CIGA Information Sheet here.

 

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: