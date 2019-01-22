Golf: Jarvis returns after top-50 finish at Latin American Amateur Championships

After finishing 50th overall at the 2019 Latin American Amateur Golf Championships, 16-year old Aaron Jarvis, along with brother and caddy Andrew, join us to discuss his performance at the Casa de Campo 17-20 January in the Dominican Republic.

After shooting +4 over-par on day one, the 16-year old rallied on day two to make the cut with his best round of the tournament shooting just +1 over-par (73). Jarvis followed with a round three 77 (+5) and a final round 80 (+8). He finished +18 over-par (306)

This was Jarvis’ first appearance at the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

