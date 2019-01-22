IDG
Golf: Jarvis returns after top-50 finish at Latin American Amateur Championships

January 22, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After finishing 50th overall at the 2019 Latin American Amateur Golf Championships, 16-year old Aaron Jarvis, along with brother and caddy Andrew, join us to discuss his performance at the Casa de Campo 17-20 January in the Dominican Republic.

After shooting +4 over-par on day one, the 16-year old rallied on day two to make the cut with his best round of the tournament shooting just +1 over-par (73). Jarvis followed with a round three 77 (+5) and a final round 80 (+8). He finished +18 over-par (306)

This was Jarvis’ first appearance at the tournament.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

