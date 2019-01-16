Golf: Jarvis, Wight head to Latin American Championships

Reigning Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national champion Payten Wight and 2018 Under-15 Boys Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis are off the Casa del Campo in the Dominican Republic for the 2019 Latin American Amateur Golf Championships held 17-20 January.

Wight, 24, who will be caddied by father Michael, says he’s looking to rebounding after rough Round One of the CIGA National Team qualifiers where he shot +6 over-par, leaving him in a tie for sixth overall.

“It’s a great experience as well, I just have to work on a few putting things, and I should be good,” said Wight. “I’m hitting the ball well, so looking forward to it.”

Jarvis, 15, is coming off a busy summer that saw him finish top-30 at the 2018 Junior Open Championships as well as helping Cayman to 58th overall at the 31st World Team Amateur Championship in Ireland. Jarvis will be caddied by older brother Andrew.

Both Jarvis and Wight secured spots at the regional tournament by finishing as Cayman’s top two golfers (T3rd overall, +3) in August’s Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships. The winner of the Latin American Amateur Championships gains entry to the 2019 PGA Masters.

View the entire field of the 2019 Latin American Amateur Golf Championships here.

