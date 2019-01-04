Golf: Three juniors score top-25 performances at World Junior Challenge

Three of Cayman’s top junior amateur golfers impressed abroad at the 26th Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) World Junior Challenge played held at Innisbrook Golf Resort, Palm Harbor, Florida 27-30 December.
Leading the way was 14-year old Justin Hastings. Competing in the Boys Under-19, Hasting rode a final round -1 (71) to finish tied for fourth overall with a three-day total score of +9 (223) among 72 golfers. Competing in the Boys Under-15, younger brother Andrew Hastings finished 25th overall with a three day total +48 among 32 golfers.
Reigning Caribbean Girls Under-15 champion Holly McLean finished tied for 10th overall shooting +38 (251) among 18 golfers.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.