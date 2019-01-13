Government helps Cayman Islands Red Cross with funds

The Cayman Islands Red Cross gets a helping hand from Government and a local private charitable foundation to the tune of $450,000. The funds will go towards helping the Red Cross renovate its headquarters.

Last July the Red Cross launched its “Shelter from the Storm” appeal to get help to fix up its George Town headquarters.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said the monetary contribution was necessary.

“The facility operates as a primary hurricane shelter and is the first shelter to open in the event of an emergency, so ensuring that it is fully operational is critical to the safety and wellbeing of the community,” said Ms. Rivers.

The Red Cross said the headquarters will be ready by 1 June.

