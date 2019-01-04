IDG
Governor indulges in Caymanian delicacies

January 3, 2019
Caroline James
You might want to read no further… if you have embarked on a healthy eating regime for the New Year.

Cayman’s new Governor took the opportunity in his New Year’s message to express his joy at spending his first Christmas in Cayman and, of course, he took time to list all the local delicacies he’s been enjoying since he arrived on the island at the end of October.

“I  think I’ve eaten a lot every day since I arrived, whether it is conch, turtle, the wonderful varieties of heavy cake, the fantastic seafood and of course, some sorrel and rum punch,” H.E. Martyn Roper revealed.

We think he just forgot to mention ackee and saltfish and rum cake.

 

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London.

