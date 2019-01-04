Governor indulges in Caymanian delicacies

You might want to read no further… if you have embarked on a healthy eating regime for the New Year.

Cayman’s new Governor took the opportunity in his New Year’s message to express his joy at spending his first Christmas in Cayman and, of course, he took time to list all the local delicacies he’s been enjoying since he arrived on the island at the end of October.

“I think I’ve eaten a lot every day since I arrived, whether it is conch, turtle, the wonderful varieties of heavy cake, the fantastic seafood and of course, some sorrel and rum punch,” H.E. Martyn Roper revealed.

We think he just forgot to mention ackee and saltfish and rum cake.

