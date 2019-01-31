IDG
Hails contract ends: Acting Fire Chief to be named

January 30, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Home Affairs Ministry is set to name an acting Fire Chief this Friday (1 February.)
This comes as incumbent Chief David Hails’ contract comes to an end Thursday (31 January.)
Mr. Hails was the first non-Caymanian to serve as Fire Chief in over half a century here.

He was appointed back in 2016.

On Wednesday (30 January) the Ministry told Cayman 27 the process of conducting a recruitment exercise for the role of interim Fire Chief is ongoing and no details on that recruitment can be provided at this time.

However, the ministry did confirm an acting Fire Chief will be in place on Friday.

Ministry officials declined to say when the recruitment of the interim Chief will be completed nor how many applications they have received.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

