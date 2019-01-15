IDG
Hamaty believes the new port will be built

January 14, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Royal Watler Tenants Association founder and local businessman Robert Hamaty believes the controversial cruise berthing facility will push full steam ahead. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced last month that Royal Caribbean cruises and Carnival Corporation have signed agreements to fund the construction of the cruise berthing piers.

With the Government taking the necessary steps to get the berthing facility built, Mr. Hamaty believes nothing is going to stop the port progress.

“You don’t know if the pro-port is going to win or the anti-port is going to win. My personal views on the matter is that the Government is going to go ahead because the Government had their manifesto on two terms on the port and the people voted for them, so I don’t know where this thing come about where you have to have another referendum,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

