IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business Environment News

Hamaty concerned as Royal Watler tenants denied first refusal

January 12, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

Founding member of the Royal Watler Tenants Association and the owner of Tortuga Rum Company, Robert Hamaty is expressed concern on Friday (11 January)  over the future of shops at the port. This as the Government moves ahead with its plan to build a new cruise berthing facility.

Mr. Hamaty is worried that long-standing tenants are not guaranteed a home at the new port.
He said he doesn’t know whether he and other shops at the current port will have a space to call their own at the proposed new berthing facility, but he said he and others tenants want first dibs at the new port.

“The Tenants Association went to the board and asked for rights of first refusal. So when the building is demolished, they would have the right to go back as a tenant, that was granted,” said Mr. Hamaty.

But it appears that grant was overturned and now Mr. Hamaty said their future as tenants is less than certain, but he believes the Government might have a plan.

“I personally feel what’s going to happen is that they will probably go like what the airport does, give us points as tenants in there, and then they go do a request for proposal and have people to bid for whatever space,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Cayman 27 spoke with Acting Director of the Port Authority Joseph Woods, he said the board met on the matter and decided it was in the best interest of the proposed port to keep their options open.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: