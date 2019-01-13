Hamaty concerned as Royal Watler tenants denied first refusal

Founding member of the Royal Watler Tenants Association and the owner of Tortuga Rum Company, Robert Hamaty is expressed concern on Friday (11 January) over the future of shops at the port. This as the Government moves ahead with its plan to build a new cruise berthing facility.

Mr. Hamaty is worried that long-standing tenants are not guaranteed a home at the new port.

He said he doesn’t know whether he and other shops at the current port will have a space to call their own at the proposed new berthing facility, but he said he and others tenants want first dibs at the new port.

“The Tenants Association went to the board and asked for rights of first refusal. So when the building is demolished, they would have the right to go back as a tenant, that was granted,” said Mr. Hamaty.

But it appears that grant was overturned and now Mr. Hamaty said their future as tenants is less than certain, but he believes the Government might have a plan.

“I personally feel what’s going to happen is that they will probably go like what the airport does, give us points as tenants in there, and then they go do a request for proposal and have people to bid for whatever space,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Cayman 27 spoke with Acting Director of the Port Authority Joseph Woods, he said the board met on the matter and decided it was in the best interest of the proposed port to keep their options open.

