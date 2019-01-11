IDG
Culture News

Imam offers opportunity to learn more about Islam over a cup of coffee

January 10, 2019
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is hoping to spread its message of ‘love for all, hatred for none’ in the Cayman Islands, and they want to do it over a hot cup of Joe.

Imam Tahir Chaudhry of the West Bay based Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of the Cayman Islands is giving the public an open invitation to sit down and learn about Islam.

He told Cayman 27 asking questions, getting answers, and building friendships can help break down barriers and lead to a better understanding of one’s fellow human.

“There are some people who have opinions about us, that might not be true, but this is kind of the whole purpose of this initiative, to reach out to those people and try to empower them and educate them first hand, despite what may be in the media or what they are seeing online, we want them to experience the truth,” said Mr. Chaudhry.

 

Mr. Chaudhry, who came to Cayman’s Ahmadiyya community about two months ago, told Cayman 27 he’s received a CaymanKind welcome.

He said the goal of his outreach is not to convert anyone to his religion.

 

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

