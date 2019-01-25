Interim Fire Chief application deadline hits

The recruitment application period for Cayman’s interim Fire Chief wrapped up on Thursday (24 January.)

In just under seven days Chief David Hails’s contract expires.

The Ministry of Home Affairs told Cayman 27 previously Mr. Hails was advised that he can apply for the post if he so chooses.

Mr. Hails took up the Chief’s post in 2016.

He was the first non-Caymanian to hold the Fire Chief post in over half a century.

The post is still being advertised on the Government website and is over the $100, 000 per annum salary scale.

The contract period stands at 12 months.

