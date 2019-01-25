IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
News Politics

Interim Fire Chief application deadline hits

January 24, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The recruitment application period for Cayman’s interim Fire Chief wrapped up on Thursday (24 January.)

In just under seven days Chief David Hails’s contract expires.

The Ministry of Home Affairs told Cayman 27  previously Mr. Hails was advised that he can apply for the post if he so chooses.
Mr. Hails took up the Chief’s post in 2016.

He was the first non-Caymanian to hold the Fire Chief post in over half a century.
The post is still being advertised on the Government website and is over the $100, 000 per annum salary scale.

The contract period stands at 12 months.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: