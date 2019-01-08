Investigation into East End child’s death continues

Police continue to investigate the death of an East End toddler. Police said just before 6 p.m. on Friday (4 January) they received reports of a missing 1-year-old child near Austin Connolly Drive. Shortly after the police arrived they were informed that the girl had been found by one of her relatives along the shoreline of a nearby beach.

She was taken in an ambulance to the Cayman Island hospital where she was pronounced dead. The incident marks the second water-related death in Cayman for 2019.

