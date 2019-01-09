Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 8-9 January

Synopsis:
|
An upper level trough over the western Caribbean will continue to support isolated showers over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show showers in and around Grand Cayman which are moving towards the west.
|
|
An upper level trough over the western Caribbean will continue to support isolated showers over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show showers in and around Grand Cayman which are moving towards the west.
|
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.