Kaaboo countdown is on: Organisers say site preparations ‘ahead of schedule’

The countdown to Kaaboo Cayman is on, and the anticipation is building.

In less than three weeks, the music, comedy, and arts festival will welcome some 10,000 daily attendees to the newly-built festival site.

For the last several months, Cayman has watched the Kaaboo site slowly taking shape, and with 16 days to go before the two-day festival kicks off, organisers said preparations are well ahead of schedule.

Tuesday morning (29 January), Cayman 27 tagged along with Kaaboo’s Chief Brand Officer Jason Felts for an exclusive, behind the scenes first look at the festival.

“While there are a lot of festivals around the US and the UK, we definitely have the best site,” said Mr. Felts.

Mr. Felts may be slightly biased in that opinion; he told Cayman 27 he’s proud to call our island nation his second home.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid so it’s always been my goal to advance the arts in the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Felts.

This February 15th and 16th, Kaaboo Cayman is set to make history as the islands’ biggest festival. Work crews are still preparing the site for an anticipated 10,000 daily visitors.

“Our friends at Dart have been incredible in just taking the infrastructure that is here, taking the land that is here, and helping us sort of have our dream come to life,” said Mr. Felts.

He told Cayman 27 everything on the Kaaboo grounds, from electrical infrastructure to luxury stage suites is 100% purpose-built.

“At Kaaboo we pride ourselves in our focus on guest services and hospitality and that is the consumer-facing aspect of it all, but behind-the-scenes we want to make sure we do it right,” said Mr. Felts.

Unlike the organisers behind 2017’s now-notorious Fyre festival in Grand Exuma, Bahamas, Mr. Felts said his Kaaboo team has the experience and the know-how to produce a successful large-scale event.

“Although we have only had the Kaaboo brand going into now five years, and grown into three festivals, our team have been doing this and running large-scale festivals for 20+ years,” said Mr. Felts.

While Kaaboo Cayman is smaller in scale than Kaaboo’s festivals in Del Mar and Texas, Mr. Felts said festival-goers can expect a similar ‘five senses’ experience under the sun.

“We are very fortunate to be able to host Kaaboo here on Seven Mile Beach, obviously there is not a better beach in the world at least in my opinion, and it could not be a better location,” said Mr. Felts.

Mr. Felts says site preparations are running ahead of schedule, and almost everything that needs to be shipped to the island is already in place.

Festival attendees will be pleased to note that Kaaboo Cayman announced its complete list of set times for the two-day festival Tuesday (29 January.)

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

SEVEN MILE BEACH SHUTTLE BUS (This is the easiest way to get to KAABOO)

Cost: $10 USD round trip (per person, per day)

Frequency: Running continuously during KAABOO hours

Shuttle stops: Margaritaville, Mitzi’s, Westin.

Notes: There is a ROYAL PALM (VIP) specific shuttle bus – email amplify@kaaboocayman.com for more information.

TAXI/PUBLIC BUS

Drop-off: A taxi or public bus will be able to drop you into the ‘KAABOO Transportation Hub’ which is on site and next to a gate that gets you straight into KAABOO!

Notes: Private vehicles will NOT be permitted to drop off/pick up in the KAABOO Transportation Hub.

PEDESTRIAN/WALKING ACCESS

Directions: Walk up the beach (do not walk through the Kimpton) or along the path on the west side of Esterley Tibbets Highway and down Raleigh Quay to enter KAABOO just south of Tiki Beach. Access KAABOO from the east side of Esterley Tibbets Highway via an access path on the southeast side of the bridge; follow the signage to cross beneath the bridge.

Notes: DO NOT CROSS ESTERLEY TIBBETTS HIGHWAY TO ENTER KAABOO *There is easy walking access on either side of the highway.

PARKING (NOTE: NO PRIVATE VEHICLES WILL BE ALLOWED TO DRIVE INTO KAABOO )

CAMANA BAY PARK AND RIDE (Least expensive option)

Cost: $10 USD per car round trip per day.

Directions: Park in south Camana Bay, entering through Nexus Way, then take a shuttle to KAABOO.

KIMPTON SOUTH PARKING LOT (Short walk from KAABOO)

Cost: $25 USD per car, per day.

Notes: Passes on sale online Jan 24th

YACHT CLUB (SILVER THATCH and ROYAL PALM ONLY)

Cost: Parking pass included in 2-Day pass price; one (1) parking pass per order will be distributed.

Notes: Parking pass must be picked up ahead of time, with your wristband, for entrance into the Yacht Club for your on-site parking. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE AN AMPLIFY (VIP) PASS, YOU WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ENTRANCE INTO THE YACHT CLUB PARKING LOT

