Kaaboo organisers make safety a priority for upcoming festival

Kaaboo festival organisers say safety will be a big priority at the upcoming two-day festival.

The festival’s chief brand officer Jason Felts told Cayman 27 that security protocols began five days ago when Kaaboo officially took possession of the site.

“We require passes even now for us to get in as employees and as owners of the festival, going into the weekend, we are going to be working very very closely with the Royal Cayman Islands Police,” said Mr. Felts.

Mr. Felts said the Kaaboo team has spent more than two years preparing for the big event, which is expected to draw 10,000 visitors per day.

He said in addition to the RCIPS, Kaaboo is bringing in additional security.

“I don’t think anybody sort of realises the things that we have gone to in working with local authorities, but also the security that we have hired here locally, and the security that we are bringing from off island, just to ensure that this is a safe and secure site and event and experience for everybody,” said Mr. Felts.

A police spokesperson told Cayman 27 the RCIPS is planning a press conference next week to discuss its road plan and other security measures.

Kaaboo Cayman takes place 15 and 16 February.

