IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Man in court for rape, threats to kill

January 1, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 46-year-old- George Town man has appeared in Summary Court on Monday (31 December) facing charges of rape and threats to kill.
Logan Bodden was granted bail when he appeared on the two criminal offences.

The charges arose out of an incident last Friday (28 December) in George Town.
Police say shortly before midnight on Friday they responded to a rape report in the Windsor Park area.

Mr. Bodden was arrested the following day.

He spent the weekend in lockup until he was formally charged Monday and taken to court.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: