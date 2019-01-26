Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Bodden Town

A man is hospitalised in critical condition after an early morning single vehicle accident on Friday (25 January) in Bodden Town.

Police said in a press release that it happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Bodden Town Road in the Breakers area.

A white Toyota Corolla left the roadway and collided with a fence, causing serious injury to the driver.

Emergency services transported the driver to the Cayman Islands Hospital. He was later transferred to health city.

