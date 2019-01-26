IDG
News

Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Bodden Town

January 25, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A man is hospitalised in critical condition after an early morning single vehicle accident on Friday (25 January) in Bodden Town.

Police said in a press release that it happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Bodden Town Road in the Breakers area.

A white Toyota Corolla left the roadway and collided with a fence, causing serious injury to the driver.

Emergency services transported the driver to the Cayman Islands Hospital. He was later transferred to health city.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

