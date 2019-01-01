Med-evac in the Brac: 82-year-old female rushed to hospital

An 82-year-old female patient was air-lifted from Cayman Brac on Sunday (30 December) night for emergency treatment.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. the RCIPS Air Operations Unit responded to a request from Faith Hospital for a medical evacuation.

The police helicopter departed the Brac around 9:45 p.m. for Grand Cayman.

It landed at the cricket field on Smith Road.

Police and Fire units were on scene and the patient was immediately transported by ambulance.

The current condition of the woman is unknown.

