Med-evac in the Brac: 82-year-old female rushed to hospital

January 1, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

An 82-year-old female patient was air-lifted from Cayman Brac on Sunday (30 December) night for emergency treatment.
Police said around 8:30 p.m. the RCIPS Air Operations Unit responded to a request from Faith Hospital for a medical evacuation.
The police helicopter departed the Brac around 9:45 p.m. for Grand Cayman.

It landed at the cricket field on Smith Road.

Police and Fire units were on scene and the patient was immediately transported by ambulance.
The current condition of the woman is unknown.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

