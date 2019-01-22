IDG
Minister Seymour encourages more affordable homes

January 21, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Housing Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour says affordable housing is a must in Cayman.

Mr. Seymour said Government’s housing mandate is to assist low-income families in realizing their dreams of home ownership.

“It’s very important that if I’m not here and the next government comes in, that they continue this programme because they are a lot of people out there. They only need to go to the National Housing Trust and look at the list of names on a constant basis. The people go there every day to register in hopes of owning their own home. It’s a dream come true,” said Mr. Seymour.

Last week Mr. Seymour turned the sod for new affordable homes in East End.

Construction is set to begin early next month.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

