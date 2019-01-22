Minister Seymour encourages more affordable homes

Housing Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour says affordable housing is a must in Cayman.

Mr. Seymour said Government’s housing mandate is to assist low-income families in realizing their dreams of home ownership.

“It’s very important that if I’m not here and the next government comes in, that they continue this programme because they are a lot of people out there. They only need to go to the National Housing Trust and look at the list of names on a constant basis. The people go there every day to register in hopes of owning their own home. It’s a dream come true,” said Mr. Seymour.

Last week Mr. Seymour turned the sod for new affordable homes in East End.

Construction is set to begin early next month.

