Minister Seymour says DEH to get more resources

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said his patience is wearing thin on Cayman’s garbage woes and he is pushing new alternatives at the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to fix the problems.

But his proposed solutions are coming with a $2 million price tag, this in the wake of several DEH vehicles remaining on the sidelines.

The DEH has been plagued by equipment failures and challenges with staff absenteeism, creating delays in collections, but Minister Seymour said he has a plan.

“I’ve already gone to my caucus and made them aware that I may be coming for some additional funds to purchase additional equipment for DEH. We need to spend about $2 million to get some new equipment and repairs,” said Mr. Seymour.

Minister Seymour said one of the problems the department is facing is getting their repairs done in a timely fashion at the Department of Vehicles and Equipment Services (DVES.)

“We need to get an actual mechanic hired for DEH so that we don’t have to wait in line along with all the other Government departments vehicles. So we are gonna try and get our own mechanical team which will definitely make us more efficient,” said Mr. Seymour.

Back in 2017 Minister Seymour said Government was planning to buy more trucks. He said then that the trucks would solve the woes at the department. But last November he told legislators he was not going to buy any more garbage trucks as they were not necessary.

The minister did not share when these changes will kick into gear.

