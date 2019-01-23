Ministry of Tourism defends Owen Roberts redevelopment overspend

The Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday (22 January) defended the additional costs, they say, are required to finish the Owen Roberts redevelopment project.

On Monday (21 January) the Auditor General released her report on the airport project saying it will cost the public purse 20% more than planned and will be delivered later than expected.

In her 24-page report, Ms. Winspear said risks to the project still exist because it remains incomplete.

She said the costs were partly driven up by changes to the original design.

On Tuesday, a Tourism Ministry spokesperson said the change orders for the project were made in order to enhance safety, efficiency and comfort features at Owen Roberts.

Those features included upgraded hurricane features and canopies.

