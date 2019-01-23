IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business News

Ministry of Tourism defends Owen Roberts redevelopment overspend

January 22, 2019
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday (22 January) defended the additional costs, they say, are required to finish the Owen Roberts redevelopment project.

On Monday (21 January) the Auditor General released her report on the airport project saying it will cost the public purse 20% more than planned and will be delivered later than expected.

In her 24-page report, Ms. Winspear said risks to the project still exist because it remains incomplete.

She said the costs were partly driven up by changes to the original design.

On Tuesday, a Tourism Ministry spokesperson said the change orders for the project were made in order to enhance safety, efficiency and comfort features at Owen Roberts.

Those features included upgraded hurricane features and canopies.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: