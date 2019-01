Miss Cayman Islands World Kelsiee Woodman-Bodden went head-to-head with some of the world’s most beautiful women in the Miss World 2018 finals in Sanya, China last month.

It was an experience of a lifetime and on Tuesday (8 January) Ms. Bodden joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live to discuss walking the pageant stage and what it meant to her.

