Miss Cayman Universe: Time to involve men in #MeToo conversations

Miss Cayman Islands Universe Caitlin Tyson says the time has come to involve men in conversations about the #MeToo movement.

Ms. Tyson works as a model and actress in her day job and those industries are still reeling from the spate of accusations against high profile figures caught up in #MeToo allegations.

“When women come forward and they speak on their experience, now you’re going to give that power, now we have the opportunity to discuss it even more and come to terms with what’s the solution,” she said in an interview on Monday (7 January.)

She explained that “having men involved in the conversation is very important as well.”

She shared that she saw her two older brothers as “amazing, evolved men in society and they’re an example for me.”

Ms. Tyson said it was important that individual incidents do not lead to the demonising of whole groups of people.

She stressed that these conversations need to happen now because this is the opportunity to “change the world”.

