Miss Cayman Universe: Time to involve men in #MeToo conversations

January 10, 2019
Caroline James
Miss Cayman Islands Universe Caitlin Tyson says the time has come to involve men in conversations about the #MeToo movement.

Ms. Tyson works as a model and actress in her day job and those industries are still reeling from the spate of accusations against high profile figures caught up in #MeToo allegations.

“When women come forward and they speak on their experience, now you’re going to give that power, now we have the opportunity to discuss it even more and come to terms with what’s the solution,” she said in an interview on Monday (7 January.)

She explained that “having men involved in the conversation is very important as well.”

She shared that she saw her two older brothers as “amazing, evolved men in society and they’re an example for me.”

Ms. Tyson said it was important that individual incidents do not lead to the demonising of whole groups of people.

She stressed that these conversations need to happen now because this is the opportunity to “change the world”.

About the author

Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

