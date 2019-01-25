IDG
Crime News

Missing elderly man spotted 2 weeks ago on Dump Road

January 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Concerns grow for missing elderly George Town resident Eral Keith Whitely.

This as police say the 72-year-old man was spotted two weeks ago in the vicinity of Dump Road in George Town.
According to police as off Thursday (24 January,) Mr. Whitely’s whereabouts remain unknown.

He was reported missing on Monday (21 January.)
Mr. Whitely is described as slim built, dark complexion, about 5ft 10″ in height and he is bald. Police said he typically wears baseball caps and glasses, with a white t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.
Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Mr. Whitely to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

