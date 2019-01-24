IDG
Nassau grouper now critically endangered as Grouper Moon study resumes

January 23, 2019
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment and Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) are resuming their annual Grouper Moon research project.

Last year, more than 6,500 Nassau groupers converged at the spawning aggregation on Little Cayman’s west end. That represents a massive increase from a decade ago, when fewer than 2,000 were recorded at the same site.

The Grouper Moon project takes on special significance this year, as the Nassau grouper has been re-designated from ‘endangered’ to ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The project will continue through the month of February.

Nassau grouper season is closed from 1 December through the end of April.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

