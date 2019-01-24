Nassau grouper now critically endangered as Grouper Moon study resumes

The Department of Environment and Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) are resuming their annual Grouper Moon research project.

Last year, more than 6,500 Nassau groupers converged at the spawning aggregation on Little Cayman’s west end. That represents a massive increase from a decade ago, when fewer than 2,000 were recorded at the same site.

The Grouper Moon project takes on special significance this year, as the Nassau grouper has been re-designated from ‘endangered’ to ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The project will continue through the month of February.

Nassau grouper season is closed from 1 December through the end of April.

