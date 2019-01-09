IDG
Environment News

National Conservation Council at full strength after Cabinet appointments

January 8, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The National Conservation Council is back at full strength after Cabinet approves a number of appointments and re-appointments.

Re-appointments include McFarlane Connolly, Lisa Hurlston-McKenzie, Patricia Bradley, and Fred Burton.

New appointee Pedro Lazarri joins members appointed in June (Edward Chisholm, Dominic Oliver Williams, and Franklin Thompson).

The council also includes five statutory members representing the Department of Environment, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Planning, and the National Trust.

The council’s scheduled December meeting was canceled due to lack of quorum.

There’s no word on when the body will convene for its first meeting of 2019.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

