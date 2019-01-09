National Conservation Council at full strength after Cabinet appointments

The National Conservation Council is back at full strength after Cabinet approves a number of appointments and re-appointments.

Re-appointments include McFarlane Connolly, Lisa Hurlston-McKenzie, Patricia Bradley, and Fred Burton.

New appointee Pedro Lazarri joins members appointed in June (Edward Chisholm, Dominic Oliver Williams, and Franklin Thompson).

The council also includes five statutory members representing the Department of Environment, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Planning, and the National Trust.

The council’s scheduled December meeting was canceled due to lack of quorum.

There’s no word on when the body will convene for its first meeting of 2019.

