NAU review continues: Ministry looks to NGOs for views

January 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Community Affairs Ministry is set to begin its next phase of reviewing the Needs Assessment Unit services and revising outdated legislation.
According to a statement on Monday (14 January), the ministry said it will be launching a series of consultations with private citizens and not-for profit-organizations to further improve NAU services and look at modernizing the Poor Persons (Relief) Law.
The Ministry said the next round of consultations will take the form of questionnaires and focus groups.

If you are interested in participating, contact the Ministry of Community Affairs at mincays@gov.ky.

To learn more: http://www.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/cighome/pressroom/archive/201901/Ministry%20Consultations%20Resume

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

