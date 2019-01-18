IDG
NAU to seek more $$, MLA Saunders alludes to system of age discrimination

January 17, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Needs Assessment Unit director Tamara Hurlston says funds are running out.
This as more elderly citizens are seeking help from the unit.
Testifying before the Public Accounts Committee Wednesday (16 January) Ms. Hurlston said there has been an influx of elderly people needing health care assistance and that, coupled with increasing rental rates for NAU clients, is creating a strain on resources.
“We are struggling to find places and our clients are struggling to find places at $1200 to accommodate families so naturally, I can say from now we will be back for additional funding for NAU services because can I foresee, as we did last year, we will run out of funds,” said Ms. Hurlston.
PAC member Chris Saunders says there are able-bodied people 65 and over who want to work, but the high health insurance costs are deterring employers from hiring them.
“When you consider a $13-$1500 premium for an elderly person on the health insurance side versus $2-$300 for a person much younger, then we have created a system where we are litterally creating discrimination against senior citizens in this country,” said the Bodden Town West MLA.
The PAC concluded its public hearings Thursday (17 January.)

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

