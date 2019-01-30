New DVES administration building nears completion

After almost a year under construction, the new $2.92 million Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services (DVES) administrative building is nearing completion and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said in the next three months the DVES headquarters on North Sound Road will be open for business. The multi-million dollar administrative facility sits on almost 8.732 square feet. DVES acting director Stephen Quinland said the new facility is long overdue.

“We took the next step as the facility itself is approximately 47 years old and in much need of modernizing,” said Mr. Quinland.

According to Minister Hew that modernizing will not stop with the administrative building, since the DVES is home to over 1000 government vehicles in need of repairs.

“In the next budget cycle, we will be looking forward to doing phase two and three which will be the construction and modernizing of the actual service bays themselves,” said Mr. Hew.

Mr. Hew said together the three phases comes with a cost of approximately $6 million. He said in the next three months phase one should be good to go.

“The building is scheduled to be completed on time for the end of April,” said Mr. Hew.

Minister Hew said the next two phases of the DVES upgrades are in the designing stages. There is no word when the actual projects will begin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

