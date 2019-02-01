IDG
New government immigration agencies: Effective 1 February

January 31, 2019
Caroline James
Cayman’s two new government agencies were preparing on Thursday (31 January) to get up and running on Friday (1 February.)

This, as we bid farewell to the Department of Immigration in its existing format.

As of the start of February, the Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman (or “WORC”) and the Customs and Border Control agencies will fully take effect.

On the eve of the changeover, the new branding was already up at Customs Head Quarters in George Town and at the old Department of Immigration building.

The new agencies aim to enhance and streamline the current immigration and work permit processes, as well as ensure that Cayman’s borders are secure.

