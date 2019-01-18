No repair work yet on South Sound Boardwalk

Work has yet to start at the South Sound Boardwalk. The $1.3 million boardwalk was damaged just under two weeks ago when a truck drove onto it. the vehicle was exiting a nearby construction site at the time.

The name of the company that owns the truck has not been made public, but the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure said the company will be footing the repair bill.

The ministry added, “The incident will have some impact on the completion timeline but efforts to import and install the miscellaneous items for the project are ongoing and the public will be updated once an official opening event has been finalized.” The ministry said the boardwalk will take approximately 2 weeks to repaired at a cost of just under $5000.

