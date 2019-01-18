IDG
Environment News

No repair work yet on South Sound Boardwalk

January 18, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Work has yet to start at the South Sound Boardwalk. The $1.3 million boardwalk was damaged just under two weeks ago when a truck drove onto it. the vehicle was exiting a nearby construction site at the time.

The name of the company that owns the truck has not been made public, but the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure said the company will be footing the repair bill.

 

The ministry added, “The incident will have some impact on the completion timeline but efforts to import and install the miscellaneous items for the project are ongoing and the public will be updated once an official opening event has been finalized.” The ministry said the boardwalk will take approximately 2 weeks to repaired at a cost of just under $5000.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

