IDG
Bogle Insurance
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

OECD officials visit Cayman, discuss efforts on tax transparency

January 7, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

High-ranking international tax policy and administration officials have paid Cayman’s leaders and local regulators a visit.
According to a Financial Services media release on Monday (7 January) Organisation for Economic, Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Centre for Tax policy and Administration Director Pascal Saint-Amans and OECD Head of Unit for Harmful Tax practices Melissa Dejong were in Cayman last week.

Their visit was part of fulfilling their secretariat role.

They met with Cabinet, as well as, financial services industry officials.
Mr. Saint Amans commended Cayman’s efforts when it comes to transparency saying the government was building a positive reputation.
He added that he has heard “no complaints” from international governments regarding Cayman’s exchanges of information for tax purposes.

Read the full statement: OECD Tax Policy Representatives Visit Cayman – 7Jan2018

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: