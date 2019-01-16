IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business Environment News

OfReg approves CUC plan aiming to reduce Cayman’s use of fossil fuels

January 15, 2019
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

Cayman’s energy grid got a little greener on Tuesday (15 January) after utility regulator OfReg approved CUC’s Integrated Resource Plan.

The plan will see Cayman’s energy supply become more reliant on renewable energy sources and lessen the islands’ usage of fossil fuels.

The IRP is described as a “roadmap” for energy resource decisions.

The plan will address issues and benefits associated with the transition to more environmentally-friendly energy sources.

It was started in 2016, with consultations from members of the public.

CUC’s President and CEO Richard Hew said they were looking forward “to delivering the associated economic and environmental benefits to electricity customers and the general public.”

CUC stressed this plan does not greenlight any individual projects and specific approval on a case-by-case basis will be required.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: