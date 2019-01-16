OfReg approves CUC plan aiming to reduce Cayman’s use of fossil fuels

Cayman’s energy grid got a little greener on Tuesday (15 January) after utility regulator OfReg approved CUC’s Integrated Resource Plan.

The plan will see Cayman’s energy supply become more reliant on renewable energy sources and lessen the islands’ usage of fossil fuels.

The IRP is described as a “roadmap” for energy resource decisions.

The plan will address issues and benefits associated with the transition to more environmentally-friendly energy sources.

It was started in 2016, with consultations from members of the public.

CUC’s President and CEO Richard Hew said they were looking forward “to delivering the associated economic and environmental benefits to electricity customers and the general public.”

CUC stressed this plan does not greenlight any individual projects and specific approval on a case-by-case basis will be required.

