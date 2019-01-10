IDG
PAC gets a helping hand from the Isle of Man

January 9, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s Public Accounts  Committee and its administrative staff get a helping hand from the Isle of Man.
The deputy clerk of that country’s Parliament (Tynwald) Jonathan King is in Cayman for the next two weeks. He’s providing training and support to the commiitee charged with overseeing public spending here.
PAC chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller said Mr. King will be on hand for next week’s PAC sittings.
“We will do a debriefing afterwards and he will give us pointers on where he thinks we can improve, the line of questioning, the reporting methods and so on. It is all about the effectiveness and efficiency of the public accounts and raising the standards under which we operate,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. King is here as part of a 3-year UK Overseas Territories project on public financial oversight.

The PAC resumes its hearings next Wednesday (16 January) at 1 p.m.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

