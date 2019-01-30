PAC to tackle Auditor General’s fighting corruption report

The Public Accounts Committee is set to tackle the Auditor General’s fighting corruption report on Wednesday (30 January) and Thursday (31 January) when it meets in the Legislative Assembly.

Ahead of that meeting, Auditor General Sue Winspear reiterated her call for the Standards in Public Life Law to come into effect.

Ms. Winspear discussed how Cayman measures up in its corruption fight and what more needs to be done.

She insisted the Standards in Public Life Law was the crucial missing piece to the puzzle that will ensure Cayman has the proper framework in place to fight corruption.

“As is my clear main recommendation, the Standards in Public Life Law needs to come into force. It’s been amended, it was first passed through the LA in 2014, it needs to come into effect,” Ms. Winspear said.

But she said government has already made some progress and existing provisions to fight corruption will embed further over time.

She emphasised there was still work to do but she said government was making some positive strides.

“I would say there is probably a bit more to be done on the preventative side. But the response from government on this has been tremendous,” Ms. Winspear revealed.

She added: “by the time of the PAC hearing on Wednesday (30 January), I know there are a number of our recommendations that have already been implemented and that’s a really good place to be.”

And one of those first steps, taken by the Deputy Governor’s office, has wide reaching implications across the public service:

“Cabinet has approved a paper put forward through the Deputy Governor to extend the Anti-Fraud Policy to statutory authorities and government companies… it means now immediately all of the public service will be covered by an Anti-Fraud Policy and that’s a fabulous thing,” Ms. Winspear detailed.

That policy, just one of the recommendations set out in Ms. Winspear’s “Fighting corruption in the Cayman Islands” report.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose is scheduled to appear before the PAC to explain the delays in commencing the Standards in Public Life Law.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

