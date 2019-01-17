Planning shuts down WB beach vendor

The Director of Planning issues both an enforcement notice and stop notice to Tour Company Cayman after it set up shop on a West Bay beach.

Last week (9 January) Cayman 27 brought you the story when the business was flagged in a social media post.

The owners said then they had all the approvals to operate at that location.

On Monday (14 January) the Department of Planning issued the notices.

It said the business setup commercial equipment and constructed a staircase without planning permission.

The staircase has been removed.

We reached out to the owners of Tour Company Cayman, but they declined to comment.

