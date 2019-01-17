IDG
Planning shuts down WB beach vendor

January 16, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The Director of Planning issues both an enforcement notice and stop notice to Tour Company Cayman after it set up shop on a West Bay beach.

Last week (9 January) Cayman 27 brought you the story when the business was flagged in a social media post.

The owners said then they had all the approvals to operate at that location.

On Monday (14 January) the Department of Planning issued the notices.

It said the business setup commercial equipment and constructed a staircase without planning permission.

The staircase has been removed.

We reached out to the owners of Tour Company Cayman, but they declined to comment.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

