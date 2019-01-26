Plastic Free Cayman Brac hopeful for big turnout at weekend beach clean

Plastic Free Cayman Brac is sounding the call for volunteers for a beach cleanup this weekend on the island’s south shoreline.

More than five dozen volunteers turned out for Plastic Free Cayman’s first Brac beach clean-up back in October, but brac representative Cassie Macdowell, said the November and December clean-up events were less well-attended.

“Since then, our numbers have decreased a bit over the holiday season, but we are hoping that now that the holidays are over edit is going to be coming up on turtle nesting time again we really want to start cleaning these beaches again and getting everybody out there,” said Ms. Macdowell.

Ms. Macdowell told Cayman 27 she delivered a presentation to Layman E. Scott High School students this week, and hopes many will join in as volunteers at the cleanup.

The beach clean takes place this Saturday and Sunday morning at the Eagle Ray House, the first house east of Bat Cave.

Volunteers will need sturdy shoes, a reusable water bottle, and gloves if needed.

