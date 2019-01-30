Police continue their appeal for info on missing GT man

The search for George Town resident Eral Keith Whitely continues.

Police say as of Tuesday (29 January) the 72-year-old man is yet to be located.

On Friday (25 January) officers carried out searches in the swampy area off Brushy Avenue, George Town.

It was in that area Mr. Whitley was last seen sleeping in abandoned cars.

The RCIPS said Mr. Whitely’s case still remains a missing person matter.

“People should recognise him. People said they have seen him walking around probably two weeks ago. I need someone who has seen him more recently than that. Look at the picture, look for this poor chap. He is hopefully going to be somewhere around here living maybe rough. We just need to find him and make sure he is safe,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown.

Police continue to appeal for the public’s help in locating Mr. Whitely.

He was last seen two weeks ago on Dump Road.

Anyone with information on Mr. Whitely’s whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen him, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

