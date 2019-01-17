Police hunt suspect in George Town robbery

Police say they are hunting for a male suspect in connection with an assault and robbery on Sound Way in George Town.

The incident occurred on Friday (11 January) around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a man was walking along the road when he was approached from behind by another man.

The man assaulted the victim and robbed him of his wallet and other personal items.

The suspect is described as “a slim, dark-skinned male, with a bald head, about 5 feet 11 inches in height.

Police said he was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and light coloured shorts.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen anything to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

