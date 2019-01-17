IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Police hunt suspect in George Town robbery

January 16, 2019
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

Police say they are hunting for a male suspect in connection with an assault and robbery on Sound Way in George Town.

The incident occurred on Friday (11 January) around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a man was walking along the road when he was approached from behind by another man.

The man assaulted the victim and robbed him of his wallet and other personal items.

The suspect is described as “a slim, dark-skinned male, with a bald head, about 5 feet 11 inches in height.

Police said he was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and light coloured shorts.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen anything to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: