Police K9 unit enhances training methods

The police K9 unit’s four-legged teammates recently got more paws on the ground with the addition of two new dogs.

The new members take the unit’s K9 strength to four dogs, but police K9 instructor Keiron Davies said apart from the boost in resources the unit is modifying the way they train the animals to help in the fight against crime.

Six months ago the police K9 unit had two dogs, now that’s changed.

“This is the most dogs we’ve had in a while. We have four dogs, so you gonna see dogs in other areas such as West Bay, Bodden Town and we’re gonna try to be more visible to the public,” said Mr. Davies. the unit has changed using drugs to train their K9 teammates.

Scentlogix is the new product used for K9 training, an artificial drug that comes in various scents, such as methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and PCP. Mr. Davies assures its safe for the dogs to use and because Scentlogix is not an illegal substance Mr. Davies adds the K9 unit can now have the community’s involvement with the training.

“It’s not actual drugs so there not harmful there none hazardous, so we can speak to members of the public and say would mind holding these and we get a passive dog to search and the dogs would indicate but we are not giving that person actual drugs,” said Mr. Davies.

According to K9 instructor Davies, the unit will not be getting more dogs for now. He also said the unit logs all the dogs training and those logs are disclosable to the court.

