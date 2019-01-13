Police: Kittiwake boat crash investigation could ‘take some time’

Police told Cayman 27 the investigation into Tuesday (8 January) afternoon’s boat crash at the Kittiwake dive site could take some time.

A DiveTech boat captain told Cayman 27 he was giving a dive briefing at the site when he noticed the Cathy Church Photo Centre dive vessel coming his way at a high rate of speed. No one was at the helm.

Ms. Church told Cayman 27 a miscommunication led to the helm not being covered.

DiveTech’s Joanna Mikutowicz called it gross negligence. She said properly trained boat captains should know better.

“Something needs to be done, people need to understand basic rules of the road, I don’t know if a programme needs to be set up or if everyone needs to be required to take a course, but accidents like this are unacceptable and they cannot happen,” said Ms. Mikutowicz.

Ms. Mikutowicz told Cayman 27 the accident easily could have been worse, as several snorkelers were in the water at the time of impact.

Cayman 27 reached out to police for an update on the investigation.

“[There is] an ongoing investigation into this matter which takes some time to conclude. At this time it will be premature to comment further,” said RCIPS Superintendent Brad Ebanks.

