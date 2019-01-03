IDG
Police record 10 burglaries in active New Year’s for thieves

January 2, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

It was an active New Year’s for thieves.

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 it recorded 10 burglaries and three attempted burglaries between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Police said eight of those burglaries and two attempted burglaries were recorded in the ‘beat seven’ area, with the majority taking place in the South Church Street area.

In mid-December, the RCIPS alerted the public to an uptick in burglaries and vehicle break-ins.

Police are also reminding the public not to leave packaging for gifts and electronics outside with ordinary garbage, as this may alert criminals to new big-ticket items inside the home.

The RCIPS has compiled a list of holiday crime prevention tips that can be viewed by clicking this link.

About the author


Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

