Police record 43 DUIs in December

Police have vowed to ramp up their crackdown on drunk driving on New Year’s Eve.

This comes as a total of 43 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence so far for the month of December.

Police said throughout Monday’s (31 December) New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Officers will be out and about around the island conducting numerous traffic checks and patrols.

The RCIPS has also partnered with the National Drug Council for the 18th annual designated driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon bus campaigns and it is urging drivers to make use of the free service.

The bus service runs from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

