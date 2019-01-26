Police search swampy area on Brushy Avenue for missing man

Police began combing the swamp area off Brushy Avenue on Friday (25 January) in search of missing George Town resident Eral Keith Whitely. Mr. Whitely, 72, was reported missing on Monday (21 January.)

Police said the elderly man was last seen Christmas Day in the vicinity of Brushy Avenue off Godfrey Nixon Way.

Friday afternoon police searched areas where they said Mr. Whitely was reportedly seen sleeping in abandoned cars.

Police said they have previously received information that Mr. Whitely was seen two weeks ago on Dump Road.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Mr. Whitely to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

