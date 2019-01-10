IDG
Premier begins Euro/US trip to defend Cayman’s interests

January 9, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin left for the UK on Wednesday (9 January) to kick off what will be a whirlwind UK-European Union-US trip to defend Cayman’s financial services industry.
According to an Office of the Premier statement, Premier McLaughlin will be holding meetings in London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin and New York.
The aim is to educate officials on recently approved legislation like the Economic Substance Bill and continue Cayman’s efforts to stay off the EU’s blacklist.
The Premier will be joined by Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and other ministry officials on his trip.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

