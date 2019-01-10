Premier begins Euro/US trip to defend Cayman’s interests

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin left for the UK on Wednesday (9 January) to kick off what will be a whirlwind UK-European Union-US trip to defend Cayman’s financial services industry.

According to an Office of the Premier statement, Premier McLaughlin will be holding meetings in London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin and New York.

The aim is to educate officials on recently approved legislation like the Economic Substance Bill and continue Cayman’s efforts to stay off the EU’s blacklist.

The Premier will be joined by Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and other ministry officials on his trip.

