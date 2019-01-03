Premier promotes port project in New Year’s Day message

The proposed port facility was front and centre of Government’s plans for 2019 on Wednesday (2 January).

In his New Year’s Day address, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said it was essential to deliver what he called a “critically important project.”

Mr. McLaughlin said the facility was crucial to secure Cayman’s economic future.

“At a time when significant economic threats are looming, we cannot and must not turn our backs on $245 million of net economic benefit, hundreds of construction jobs, and then decades of increasing employment and business opportunities for Caymanians that the cruise berths will bring,” Mr. McLaughlin explained.

He insisted: “Neother can we turn our backs on the opportunity to modernise and enlarge our now out-dated cargo port.”

The Premier’s statements came amid a push from Cruise Port Referendum Cayman to trigger a people-initiated referendum, as there are financial and environmental concerns surrounding the capital project.

