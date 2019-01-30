Premier welcomes Roper’s confirmation: He has been “very helpful”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin welcomes news of Martyn Roper’s appointment as Cayman’s substantive Governor.

He says he looks forward to working with Mr. Roper during, what he called, challenging times.

Over the weekend the Premier’s Office issued a statement on Mr. Roper’s appointment.

He will serve a full four-year term.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed Mr. Roper as Cayman’s substantive Governor last Thursday (24 January) night. Mr. McLaughlin said Mr. Roper was very helpful in Cayman’s conversations with the UK on constitutional changes and the purchase of the new RCIPS helicopter.

Read the Premier’s full statement:

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said he is pleased that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has confirmed that Martyn Roper’s post as Governor of the Cayman Islands has been made substantive and he is to serve a four-year term.

“HE Martyn Roper has been working closely with me and the Government since his arrival and has been very helpful already in several areas,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

“Just this week he travelled to New York to support the Cayman Islands Government and Cayman Finance delegations at the Cayman Finance New York Breakfast Briefing and a Reinsurance Roundtable discussion. This was a first, as far as I am aware, for a Governor to actively support and endorse our Financial Services Industry on an international stage and to publicly note the United Kingdom’s support of our Financial Services Industry.

“He has also been very helpful in our conversations with the UK Government on constitutional discussions and of course his support for the purchase of a new helicopter to expand our aerial law enforcement operations was welcomed and we look forward to the new helicopter arriving later this year,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

“As I said when the Governor arrived, he has come at a particular juncture in these Islands when we are again facing some significant international challenges. I know he has some considerable experience in dealing with agencies such as the OECD and I look forward to working with him on these issues over the coming months as we seek to address the serious challenges regarding the EU’s listing process,” he said.

“On behalf of my Government and the Cayman Islands I offer him congratulations on his formal appointment.”

