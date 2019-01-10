IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Environment Health News

Public Health on Dengue: Vigilance is key

January 9, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

While Cayman has no recorded cases of dengue local health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and ensure their surroundings are not mosquito breeding grounds.
This comes on the heels of an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in neighbouring Jamaica and other regional partners.
According to the Public Health Department, the likelihood of an imported case of the virus is a strong possibility.
“I think for the public and the Public Health Department, and the Ministry of Health, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit are working very hard all year round to make sure that we don’t have an outbreak here on island, but the most important part of it is the public: What you can do at home to prevent mosquito breeding sites? and we know we have been doing campaigns throughout the years about what to do about it,” said Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Medical Officer of Health.
The Public Health Department said it has already initiated response measures to contain the situation should it arrive on our shores.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: