Public Health on Dengue: Vigilance is key

While Cayman has no recorded cases of dengue local health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and ensure their surroundings are not mosquito breeding grounds.

This comes on the heels of an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in neighbouring Jamaica and other regional partners.

According to the Public Health Department, the likelihood of an imported case of the virus is a strong possibility.

“I think for the public and the Public Health Department, and the Ministry of Health, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit are working very hard all year round to make sure that we don’t have an outbreak here on island, but the most important part of it is the public: What you can do at home to prevent mosquito breeding sites? and we know we have been doing campaigns throughout the years about what to do about it,” said Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Medical Officer of Health.

The Public Health Department said it has already initiated response measures to contain the situation should it arrive on our shores.

