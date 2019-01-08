RCIPS partners with NRA to make Cayman’s roads safer

Inspector Ian Yearwood, the RCIPS traffic unit chief, said on Monday (7 January) that working closely with the National Roads Authority was a priority for the Road Policing Unit as they lay out their agenda for 2019.

Under the auspices of “education, enforcement and engineering,” Inspector Yearwood told Cayman 27 their partnership with the NRA had already got off to a good start, tackling problem areas when it comes to road collisions.

“I can say in 2018, specifically North Church Street, we identified some engineering flaws along that road and we were able to work with NRA to have that rectified,” Inspector Yearwood explained.

He added the result was “we have already seen a decrease in motor vehicle collisions along North Church Street.”

He went on to clarify that the NRA will focus on Cayman’s road engineering, while the police will address the education and enforcement prongs of improving road safety.

